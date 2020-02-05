Services
Methven Funeral Home - Sandstone
114 5th Street
Sandstone, MN 55072
(320) 245-2376
William Kenyon
William Davis Kenyon Obituary
William Davis Kenyon

William Davis Kenyon, age 87, died peacefully on Thursday evening, January 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake, MN.

Bill was born and raised in St. Paul, MN. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1954 - playing trumpet in the Marine Band. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Grace Marie Chapin. Bill & Grace had three boys: Mark, Greg and David.

Bill graduated from Hamline University. He worked at the Social Security Administration while attending William Mitchell College of Law. Bill & Grace moved their family to Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 1967 where he enjoyed a successful private law practice for 17 years. In 1984 Bill and Grace retired to Willow River, Minnesota. Bill spent the last four years of his life with the wonderful people at Augustana Care Moose Lake and Rehabilitation.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Grace Marie Kenyon (nee Chapin); his son Mark (Carol); and his sister Martha (Bruce) Oldfield.

Bill is survived by his son Greg (Michelle) of Willow River, MN; his son David (Lisa) of St. Louis, MO; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Phyllis Forstrom (nee Chapin) of Fridley, MN; numerous nieces and nephews; and many long-time friends, notably - his brother-in-law Denny Forstrom, of Fridley, MN, who routinely made the trip to Moose Lake to visit with Bill, play golf together, and argue over who had the best order at Poor Gary's Pizza; and Tia Grutkoski of Moose Lake, MN, who met Bill in the capacity of being his financial advisor, but became a genuine and trusted friend.

Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
