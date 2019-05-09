Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Beresford, SD
William Dolan

Beresford - William "Bill" Dolan, 87, of Beresford, SD died suddenly May 8, 2019 in Beresford. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10AM Sat., May 11, 2019 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford. Burial with military honors will follow at Emmet Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8PM Fri. at the church with the family present from 6-8PM.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Dolan; children, Terry (Laurie) Dolan of Beresford, Leslie (Daniel) Gill of Lincoln, NE and Troy (Michelle) Dolan of Sioux Falls, 5 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 9, 2019
