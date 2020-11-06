William "Bill" Engel
Sioux Falls - William "Bill" N. Engel, 86 of Sioux Falls died on Nov. 5, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10 AM, Monday, Nov. 9 at George Boom Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 until 5 PM, Sun., Nov. 8, 2020 also at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Visit GeorgeBoom.com
for full obituary and Livestream link.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Doris; children, Lisa (Rick L.) Campbell, Lori (John W.) Davis, Randy (Jodi) Engel, Rick (Jodie) Engel, Rob Engel, Ron (Becky) Engel, Ruth Sejnoha, and Billy Goody.