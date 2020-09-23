William Fahy
Brandon - William E. Fahy, 83 formerly of Brandon, SD passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center under the care of Asera Care Hospice after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
William worked for Pam Oil Company in Sioux Falls for many years. He began working for Stone Container in 1983 until his retirement in 2002.
William was a lifetime member of the Brandon VFW Post 4726, where he served as Post Commander from 1980 - 1981. He proudly served the VFW every year while marching in the annual royalty day parade. He also occasionally helped the VFW present the American flag at the Brandon home football games.
Grateful for having shared his life are his five daughters: Julie McIntosh of Yakima, WA, Susan (Kevin) Kermoade, Mary Ann (Dave) Perreault, Elaine (Chris) Gehrke and Billie Jo Fahy all of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Fahy of Fair Oaks, TX; one sister Rita Wren of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. www.heritagesfsd.com
