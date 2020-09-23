1/1
William Fahy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Fahy

Brandon - William E. Fahy, 83 formerly of Brandon, SD passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center under the care of Asera Care Hospice after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

William worked for Pam Oil Company in Sioux Falls for many years. He began working for Stone Container in 1983 until his retirement in 2002.

William was a lifetime member of the Brandon VFW Post 4726, where he served as Post Commander from 1980 - 1981. He proudly served the VFW every year while marching in the annual royalty day parade. He also occasionally helped the VFW present the American flag at the Brandon home football games.

Grateful for having shared his life are his five daughters: Julie McIntosh of Yakima, WA, Susan (Kevin) Kermoade, Mary Ann (Dave) Perreault, Elaine (Chris) Gehrke and Billie Jo Fahy all of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Fahy of Fair Oaks, TX; one sister Rita Wren of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. www.heritagesfsd.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved