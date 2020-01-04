Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Fisher Obituary
William Fisher

Sioux Falls - William "Bill" Lee Fisher, age 72, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Dec. 18, 2019 in Howard, SD. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 PM.

Bill is survived by his two sons: Paul (Melissa) Fisher, Aberdeen, SD and Jeff (Heidi) Fisher, Warner, SD; six grandchildren: Aiden, Austin, Creighton, Kason, Bryce and Peyton; four siblings: Tim (Jalaine Everhart) Fisher, Renner, SD, Stephen (Holly James) Fisher, Sioux Falls, SD, Patricia (David) Beuckens, Brandon, SD and Mary (Ron Lillegaard) Neisteadt, Windom, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill is preceded in death by his father, Linwood Fisher; mother, Frances Fisher Raanes; and one brother, Paul Fisher. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -