William Fisher
Sioux Falls - William "Bill" Lee Fisher, age 72, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Dec. 18, 2019 in Howard, SD. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 PM.
Bill is survived by his two sons: Paul (Melissa) Fisher, Aberdeen, SD and Jeff (Heidi) Fisher, Warner, SD; six grandchildren: Aiden, Austin, Creighton, Kason, Bryce and Peyton; four siblings: Tim (Jalaine Everhart) Fisher, Renner, SD, Stephen (Holly James) Fisher, Sioux Falls, SD, Patricia (David) Beuckens, Brandon, SD and Mary (Ron Lillegaard) Neisteadt, Windom, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Linwood Fisher; mother, Frances Fisher Raanes; and one brother, Paul Fisher. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020