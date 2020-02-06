|
William "Wild Bill" Hadrath
Sioux Falls - William "Wild Bill" Hadrath, 63 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2020 after an 8 month battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with visitation with family present to begin at 6:00 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date when we can give him a proper "Biker" sendoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Mike in 1973, grandparents Grant and Laverna Stark and Ernest and Alma Hadrath and his daughter Jessica on February 4, 2017. Grateful for having shared his life are: his son Grant Hadrath, grandchilden Grace and Dash Beierle, sister Lynette (Gary) Dahl, nephew Tim Dahl, niece Nicole (Shawn) Howland and great- nephews and nieces Ely, Spencer, Landon, Kylie & Brooke, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, numerous other relatives and Bill's special friend Patty. Bill will be missed by all those who knew him.
We want to give a special thank you to the amazing people at Sanford Hospice for being there in Bills final days.
To honor Bill, please wear your "Wild Bill's Posse" t-shirts if you have one, or whatever is comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020