William "Bill" HartmanSioux Falls - Master Chief Petty Officer (Ret) William F. Hartman, died November 11, 2020 at Sanford Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD, with his family at his side. He was 83.Bill was born in Baltimore, MD at Johns Hopkins Hospital on October 27, 1937. He joined the Navy in 1957, and retired from US Navy Reserve after 31 years of service. During this time, he worked for the Post Office in Sioux Falls attaining the position of supervisor and retiring after 31 years. He was active in Toastmasters and Isaak Walton League.He married Adrienne Grillet on September 6, 1958. They recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. He was an active and long-time member of Sioux Falls First Assembly of God. Bill and Adrienne enjoyed traveling with missions where they worked with building projects and churches around the world.He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He loved Jesus and he loved his family very much. They were his joy and pride. We will all miss him very much.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Adrienne; sons, Michael (Susan) Hartman, Harrisburg, SD, Dennis (Marcia) Hartman, Hills, MN, Bruce (Greta) Hartman, Longmont, CO; daughter, Georgette (Rod) Randolph, Garretson, SD; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Andrew Hartman, Lawrence "Reds" Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary (Murphy) Hartman; and a brother, James.Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls First Missions Scholarship Fund, 6300 W 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.Funeral Services will be held 10:00 Monday November 16, at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W. 41st Street. The family will be present to greet friends from 2-4 Sunday afternoon at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls.