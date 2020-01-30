|
|
William "Bill" Haugen
Hartford - William Gordon "Bill" Haugen passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in his residence at Touchmark At All-Saints in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. On November, 30, 1923, Bill was born to William E. and Faye (Gordon) Haugen, in the house in Hartford, South Dakota that he lived in for most of his life.
Bill grew up in the telephone business during the first part of the 20th Century. His dad, William E., was the Manager of the Union Telephone Company, which provided telephone service in the Hartford area. Bill's home doubled as the telephone and switchboard operator's office. Bill took his turns at the switchboard patching through calls and. as a young man, learned to set and climb poles and repair lines.
During high school, Bill met his future wife, Marilyn Kruse. Marilyn was from the neighboring town of Humboldt. Bill was an accomplished basketball player for the Hartford High School Pirates. The two became acquainted after Bill went to Humboldt for a basketball game his junior year.
Bill and Marilyn graduated from their respective high schools in May, 1941. After high school, Marilyn went to work as a teller at the Northwest Security National Bank in Sioux Falls. Bill worked for the Union Telephone Company as a lineman/telephone installer. He worked there for three years prior to enlisting in the US Navy in 1944.
On February 23, 1945, before shipping out for the Philippine Islands as a member of the Naval Construction Battalion, a.k.a. the "Seabees," Bill married Marilyn in Oakland, CA. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946. Bill returned home to Marilyn and embarked on his life-long career with the Union Telephone Company.
After the birth of their son Bill, Jr, on November 5, 1963, Marilyn resigned from the Bank and joined Bill as office manager of the Union Telephone Company. Together they oversaw the growth and expansion of the company and its affiliated businesses. The businesses eventually included telephone exchanges in five southeast South Dakota communities, cable television, cellular communications and satellite television.
Over the years, Bill served in various capacities in the community and belonged to many organizations including Urban-Hanson Post 118 of the American Legion for 75 years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Telephone Pioneers of America, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Loyal Order of Moose, the Hartford Commercial Club, the Hartford Lions Club and Christ Lutheran Church, where he served as president and in various other capacities over the years. Bill was also one of five founders of Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford. The Haugens retired in 1999 and enjoyed frequent trips to their lake cabin in northern Minnesota and traveling to visit relatives and friends. However, the joy of their lives was spending time with their grandchildren, Daniel and Emma, and watching them grow up.
Bill is survived by his son, Bill, Jr; grandchildren, Daniel and Emma Haugen; sister, Mary Jane Hansen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Bill VanDuzer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn; his father and mother, William E. and Faye Haugen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Genevieve Kruse; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Ann Hage and Wilford Hage, MD; brother-in-law, John D. Hansen, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kermit O. and June Kruse; and brother-in-law, Keith "Bud" Kruse.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, Hartford, SD. Visitation will begin prior to the Service at 1:00 pm on February 15, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church in Hartford, the Hartford Senior Citizen's Center, Urban-Hanson Post 118 of the American Legion or any . www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020