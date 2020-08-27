William "Tony" Hockenberry Jr.
Sioux Falls - William "Tony" Hockenberry Jr., 73, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary, online guestbook, and live stream link are available at www.georgeboom.com
Tony is survived by wife, Loxie Hockenberry of Sioux Falls; son, Brian Hockenberry of Sioux Falls; daughter, Tia Hockenberry of Virginia; (Brian's children) Peyton Hockenberry, Emma Hockenberry, Hanna Hockenberry, Olivia Hockenberry; step-daughter, Stephanie (Gordon) Vizecky of Richfield, MN; (Steph's children) Zachary Vizecky and Gage Vizecky; and brother, John Hockenberry.