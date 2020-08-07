William " Bill" Huggett
Harrisburg, SD - William "Bill" Huggett, 53, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at Dougherty Hospice House on August 5, 2020.
Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Bill's funeral mass will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
In an effort of keeping everyone safe and to comply with CDC recommendations, Bill's family requests all guests to wear masks while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Bill is lovingly remembered by his wife, Christy Huggett; and father Bill (Sandi) Huggett.
In lieu of flowers, kindly direct memorials to the Harrisburg American Legion or the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
). www.harrisburgfuneralchapel.com