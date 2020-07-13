1/
William Joseph Long
1944 - 2020
William Joseph Long

William Joseph Long, born August 8th, 1944 in Mitchell, South Dakota passed away on July 3rd, 2020 near Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is survived by 5 children: Kenny (Anna), Tami (Kyle) Sorensen, Michael, Scott (Rachel), and Brenda (Rick); 4 grandchildren; and 4 siblings Sister Benedicta OSB, Mary Harrington, Joseph (Nancy), Barbara (Mike) Frasch.

He is preceded in death by his wife, LeeAnn Marcella Weber Long, his parents Frank and Clara Sylvia Freidel Long, and brothers Robert and Charles Long.

William (Bill) was baptized at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (1944) in Ethan, South Dakota. He graduated Ethan High School in 1962. Bill married LeeAnn Marcella Weber on August 17th 1968 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Dimock, South Dakota. They moved around the Midwest, then settled in Garnett, Kansas in 1979. They were married for 49 years.

Bill's career revolved around the dairy industry; while he worked for various milk and cheese producers early on, the last 40 years were spent closely working for 3 business leaders in the field. In 2000, Bill and LeeAnn made Hebron, Nebraska their home.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will take place in the future. For details, please email Wjlongcob2020@gmail.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
