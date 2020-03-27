|
|
William "Bill" Kading
Sioux Falls - William "Bill" Kading, 79, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, March 30. A live stream of Bill's funeral service will be available on Monday at 10:30 a.m. A link will be provided on Bill's page on our website that will take you directly to that live stream. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Lambert Catholic Church at a later date when gathering concerns have ceased. Online guestbook and funeral link will be available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elsie of Sioux Falls; sons, Jeff (Jane) Kading, and David (Kim) Kading all of Sioux Falls; daughter, Jo (Scott) Schmidt of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Jeff Buol of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pat Buol; and great grandson, Matthew.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020