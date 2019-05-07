|
|
William "Bill" Kolb
Sioux Falls - William Thomas "Bill" Kolb passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Christ the King Church, 1501 W. 26th, Street, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a wake service and Rosary at 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown location, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls.
Bill was born to Charles and Clara (Peterson) Kolb on July 19, 1935 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After graduation from Cathedral High School in 1954, Bill joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. While in the Marine Corps, he was awarded numerous medals for sharpshooting skills. He later belonged to a trapshooting league that won many trophies. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1956, Bill returned to Sioux Falls and began working at John Morrell and Company. He retired from Morrell's after 32 years of service. He then worked for Creative Surfaces.
On September 26, 1959, Bill married Barbara Elizabeth Baker at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. In the early sixties, Bill built his first apartment building in the shadows of the Cathedral. He enjoyed his role as landlord to many "Cathedralite" widows, as well as his high school football coach, Nuiser Salem. He was highly respected as a caring and attentive landlord.
He soon met Art Ovrelid, a building contractor, who would later become his business partner and lifelong friend. Together the partnership built the Winchester, The Hallmark, The Viking and The Main Square apartments.
Throughout his life he was an avid outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing, as well as a die hard Minnesota Vikings fan. There came a time when he and, his fishing buddy, were fishing on the Missouri River when a sudden storm came up and capsized their boat. He was able to save Tom's life when Tom was too weak to save himself. That was one of Bill's favorite fishing stories to tell.
Bill felt especially blessed to have thirty-seven nieces and nephews who completed his life. One of his favorite pastimes was to follow them around as they were involved with golf, track and Little League baseball. He didn't mind borrowing bragging rights when they excelled.
Throughout the years, Bill and Barbara loved to travel abroad. Their favorite places were Spain, the Bahamas and Hawaii. Later on, their travels included Florida, New Mexico, Door County and Arizona.
Bill lived life to the fullest, grounded in his deep Catholic faith and guided by the Marine Corps motto, "Semper Fidelis."
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara; siblings, Thomas (Vickie) Kolb and Kathy (Bob) Puthoff; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clara Kolb; sisters, Charlotte McMaster and Roberta Baker; brothers, James and John Kolb; sisters-in-law, Grace and Connie Kolb; and brother-in-law, Rich Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ The King School or the Bishop Dudley House.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019