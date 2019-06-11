Services
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
710 4Th St Se
Pipestone, MN 56164
(507) 825-5411
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
Pipestone, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Pipestone, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kunz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Kunz


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Kunz Obituary
William "Bill" Kunz

Pipestone, Minnesota - Age 80, of Pipestone, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the MN Veterans Home in Luverne. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone. A private family burial will be taking place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD at a later time.

Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now