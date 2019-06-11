|
|
William "Bill" Kunz
Pipestone, Minnesota - Age 80, of Pipestone, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the MN Veterans Home in Luverne. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone. A private family burial will be taking place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD at a later time.
Arrangements are with the Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 11, 2019