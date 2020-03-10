|
William Michael Bruns
Crooks - William "Bill" Michael Bruns, 52, died on March 6, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Friday, March 13, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. His family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his son, William (25) and his fiancé, Lauren Olson (24), of Sioux Falls, SD; two daughters, Sidney (18), and Kelsey (16) both of Crooks, SD. In addition to his children Bill is also survived by both parents, William and Carolyn Bruns, Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Julie Nase and her husband, Brandon, Hot Springs, SD; significant other, Amy Snyders Larchwood, IA, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Bill is preceded in death by his Grandpa and Grandma Bruns, Grandma Tudy, and his sister Kathlene (Bruns) Te Slaa. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020