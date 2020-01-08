Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for William Millman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Millman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Millman Obituary
William Millman

Flandreau - William E. Millman, 94, of Flandreau, SD passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Avera Flandreau Hospital. Bill was born March 31, 1925 to Benjamin O. and Florence (Gray) Millman in Flandreau, SD. He attended Dailey Grade School in rural Moody County and graduated high school from Egan in 1942. Bill enlisted in the Regular Navy in February 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater. Following his discharge in 1946 he worked for Ellefson Implement, Eng Services and Farmers Union in Flandreau. He married Ella Eng on December 14, 1947 in Flandreau. They moved to a farm in Lone Rock Township in 1952 and lived there until 1980 when they moved to Flandreau. His wife preceded him in death March 15, 1982. Bill retired from farming in 1988 and lived in Flandreau until his death. He was a member of the Flandreau United Methodist Church. Bill is survived by two daughters, Helen (Scott) Nielsen and Jane Millman, both of Brookings, SD; three sons, Steve (Lisa), Clinton, IA; Paul (Lori), Sioux Falls; Thomas (Kelley), Greeley, CO; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one brother Tom (Vicki), Sidney, NE. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Ella, one son Dave, daughter-in-law Katy, his parents, one brother Grayson and two sisters, Margaret and AnnaBelle. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, Flandreau, with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation is 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -