|
|
William Millman
Flandreau - William E. Millman, 94, of Flandreau, SD passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Avera Flandreau Hospital. Bill was born March 31, 1925 to Benjamin O. and Florence (Gray) Millman in Flandreau, SD. He attended Dailey Grade School in rural Moody County and graduated high school from Egan in 1942. Bill enlisted in the Regular Navy in February 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater. Following his discharge in 1946 he worked for Ellefson Implement, Eng Services and Farmers Union in Flandreau. He married Ella Eng on December 14, 1947 in Flandreau. They moved to a farm in Lone Rock Township in 1952 and lived there until 1980 when they moved to Flandreau. His wife preceded him in death March 15, 1982. Bill retired from farming in 1988 and lived in Flandreau until his death. He was a member of the Flandreau United Methodist Church. Bill is survived by two daughters, Helen (Scott) Nielsen and Jane Millman, both of Brookings, SD; three sons, Steve (Lisa), Clinton, IA; Paul (Lori), Sioux Falls; Thomas (Kelley), Greeley, CO; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one brother Tom (Vicki), Sidney, NE. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Ella, one son Dave, daughter-in-law Katy, his parents, one brother Grayson and two sisters, Margaret and AnnaBelle. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the United Methodist Church, Flandreau, with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation is 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020