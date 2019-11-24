Services
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Mount

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Mount Obituary
William "Bill" Mount

Yankton - William Lewis "Bill" Mount, 71, of Yankton, SD passed away Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services are 2 PM Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, SD. Visitation at the church from 1 - 2 PM on Wed. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's honor may be directed to: Christian Worship Hour, PO Box 2002, Aberdeen, SD 57402. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -