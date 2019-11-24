|
William "Bill" Mount
Yankton - William Lewis "Bill" Mount, 71, of Yankton, SD passed away Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 at his home. Funeral Services are 2 PM Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, SD. Visitation at the church from 1 - 2 PM on Wed. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's honor may be directed to: Christian Worship Hour, PO Box 2002, Aberdeen, SD 57402. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019