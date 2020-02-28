|
|
William P. Heaston
Omaha, NE - May 2, 1943 - February 24, 2020
William P. Heaston, age 76, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Harrisburg, SD passed away after an 8-month battle with brain cancer.
Survived by wife, Dorris; 4 children; 10 grandchildren; 5 siblings; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 1st from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 2nd, 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.)
Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020