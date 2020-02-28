Services
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for William Heaston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Heaston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. Heaston Obituary
William P. Heaston

Omaha, NE - May 2, 1943 - February 24, 2020

William P. Heaston, age 76, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Harrisburg, SD passed away after an 8-month battle with brain cancer.

Survived by wife, Dorris; 4 children; 10 grandchildren; 5 siblings; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 1st from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, March 2nd, 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.)

Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -