Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Cathedral
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Watertown, SD
William Petershagen Obituary
William Petershagen

Sioux Falls - William Petershagen, 72, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children William (Bianca) Petershagen, Denver, CO, Shawna Augustine, Sioux Falls, SD; the mother of his children Carla Augustine, Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Isaiah and Alanah; and many other relatives and friends.

William was preceded in death by his granddaughter Neveah and parents Paul and Cora Petershagen.

The family will be present beginning at 4 pm with an overnight wake on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral. Graveside rites will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown, SD.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
