|
|
William "Bill" Petree
Sioux Falls - Bill Petree, Sioux Falls, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on February 12, 2019, at age 75. Always an outdoor person, he was doing what he loved—hiking with friends on a sunny Arizona day, in God's beautiful Saguaro National Park west of Tucson.
William "Bill" James Petree was born in Sioux Falls on Oct. 4, 1943 to parents Dale and Agnes Petree. He attended country schools in Minnehaha County through 8th grade, then went to Brandon High School, graduating in 1961. It was there he met his future wife, Marcia Pearson.
Bill attended college for two years before joining the Army National Guard on September 23, 1966, later transferring to the Air Force Reserve. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant on Oct 19, 1976.
Bill and Marcia were married in 1967 and made their home in Brandon, SD before moving to the Orchard Heights area of Sioux Falls in 1973. Over the next 10 years, their new home welcomed three children, Travis, Dallas, and Larissa.
His working years were spent in the grocery and retail business: Sunshine Foods, Nash Finch, and Lewis Drug. During retirement years, Bill and Marcia enjoyed escaping the Midwest winters to spend three months each year in the warmth of Tucson, AZ. This year was the initial trip for their new 2019 Jayco fifth-wheel camper, something Bill took great pride in ordering last summer.
Family always came first for Bill, and grandchildren were like "icing on the cake of life". He was always ready to help any of his children or grandchildren in any way, and especially loved going to the grandchildren events. Teasing was a specialty of Bill's. When granddaughter Elianna was only 2 he started saying to her, "You're a pill! She would answer back "No, YOU'RE the pill, Bumpa!" This would go back and forth for quite a while. Now at age 3, after Bumpa's passing, Elianna is struggling to understand, but she said, "Bumpa is STILL a pill!"
Hobbies and interests included cars (classic and racing), watching sports, hunting (deer, elk, antelope), snowmobiling, four-wheeling, camping, gardening, and travel (both domestic and foreign). Recent trips to Norway, Sweden, and Italy were most memorable. The foreign trips greatly expanded his interest in other cultures, languages, and geography. His most prized possession was his '57 Chevy, a two-tone blue beauty. He bought the car during his dating years, later sold it, and bought back the same car in 1998 so it could be meticulously restored over the next years.
Bill was a kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by Marcia, his wife of 52 years; sons Travis (Stacy), Mason City, IA; Dallas, Sioux Falls; daughter, Larissa (Keith) McCollister, Sioux Falls; grandchildren Braden, Ella, Tyler, Haylee, Elianna, and Madison; brother Wayne Petree (Sandra); sister Jackie Mueller (Stan), numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Craig, Jack, Scott, Gary, Tom, Warren, Chuck, Jim, Tim, and many more. He also had two fur babies that gave him great joy, Bailey and Abby.
Memorials may be directed to the family, or the of Sioux Falls, P.O. Box 90545, Sioux Falls, SD 57109. Please note "in memory of Bill Petree."
Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Friday, March 1, at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls. Memorial Service is 11:00 am, Saturday, Mar 2, at Brandon Lutheran Church, 600 E. Holly Blvd, Brandon, SD, with lunch to follow.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 23, 2019