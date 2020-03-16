Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Burial
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
Sturgis, SD
William Phillips Jr. Obituary
William Phillips Jr.

Sioux Falls - William E. Phillips Jr., 66, died Sun., Mar. 15, 2020. His funeral will be 1:30 PM Fri., Mar. 20 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Sioux Falls, with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; 3 children, Jason (Amanda) Phillips, Nicolette Sachjen, Misty Peterson; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and four siblings. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
