William Phillips Jr.
Sioux Falls - William E. Phillips Jr., 66, died Sun., Mar. 15, 2020. His funeral will be 1:30 PM Fri., Mar. 20 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Sioux Falls, with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; 3 children, Jason (Amanda) Phillips, Nicolette Sachjen, Misty Peterson; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and four siblings. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020