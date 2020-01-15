|
William Ray Laird III
May 21, 1943 - December 15, 2019
Ray passed away peacefully in Koloa, HI on the island of Kauai, his "heaven on earth". A Sioux Falls native and longtime resident of both Sioux Falls and La Quinta, CA, Ray moved to Koloa, HI in 2018. He was a very accomplished golfer and enjoyed playing in golf tournaments at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, SD and also La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, CA. He was inducted into the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame in 2009. One of his biggest passions was being a USGA Rules Official and working many US Junior Amateur and US Open Championships. Ray was in the banking business for over 10 years, achieving a vice president position at Northwestern National Bank in Sioux Falls. He later acquired a very successful sports bar and grill called The Beer Hunter in La Quinta, CA and grew the franchise to 5 locations. He served over 40 years on the Board of Directors at Ramkota Companies, Inc.
Ray is preceded in death by his mother and father, Nell and William Ray Laird Jr. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Laird, four children, Michelle Bare (Randy), Steve, TC and Matt Laird as well as a stepson, Joe Lester. He was a loving grandfather known as "Pop" to six grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Audrey, Zachary, Samantha and Sloane. He is also survived by two sisters, Mary Alice "M.A." Hillier (Scott), Nell Woods (Richard) and a brother, Mike Laird (Kim).
Dates for a burial service in Koloa, Hawaii and a Celebration of Life in Sioux Falls are TBD.
Memorials are suggested to the National Junior Golf Association.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020