|
|
William Rose
Sioux Falls - William Robert Rose, age 83, of Sioux Falls passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 - 3:00pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Church with family present.
William was born March 2, 1936 to Thomas and Mabel (White) Rose in Sioux Falls, SD. He worked as a diesel mechanic at Terrace Park Dairy for 20 years then continued at Lakeside Dairy for 15 years in Sioux Falls until he retired.
William liked to go watch car races, go bowling and shoot pool. He most of all loved to be around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
William is survived by his three children, Chris (Maxine) Rose of Arizona, Pamala (Rick) Egan of Sioux Falls, Kermit Rose of Sioux Falls; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Gloria) Rose and several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019