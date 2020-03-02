|
William "Bill" Schildhauer
Sioux Falls - William "Bill" Schildhauer, 86, passed away Sun., Mar. 1, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be 1 PM Fri., Mar. 6 at St. John American Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Mar. 5 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
William "Bill" Schildhauer, son of Christian Schildhauer Sr. and Coba "Cora" (Drenth) Schildhauer, was born May 12, 1933 at rural Plankinton, SD. He moved with his family to Dell Rapids, SD in 1941.
Bill married Lavonne Joyce Seubert on May 18, 1952 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. They lived in Dell Rapids, where Bill was employed by L. G. Everist & Co. Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 in Sioux Falls. He was honorably discharged from Fort Carson, CO in 1955. Bill returned to Sioux Falls, where he and Lavonne made their home. Bill was an employee of Sweetman Construction/Concrete Materials for 40 years before retiring in 1995. Bill and Lavonne spent the first 19 years of retirement traveling in their motorhome and wintering in Arizona.
Survivors include his wife, Lavonne; 3 children, Steve (Terri) Schildhauer, Sioux Falls, Patricia Moore and Tom (Steve Ann) Schildhauer, both of Omaha, NE; his grandson, Clint (Susan) Schildhauer and their children, Jacob, Nathan, Megan, Ryan, Kelsey, Kylie and Kayla; his granddaughter, Kourtney (Jeff Olsen) Greenfield and their children, Bailey, Luke, Jack and Alex; his grandson, Scott Greenfield and his daughter, Ella, all of Omaha, NE; a brother, Ray (Joanne) Schildhauer, Sioux Falls; a sister, Florence Berg, Dell Rapids; a sister-in-law, Mary Schildhauer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by a grandson, Casey William Schildhauer; his parents; four brothers, Robert, Chris and his wife, Donna, Arnold and his wife, Arlene, and Roy; and a brother-in-law, Ole Berg. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020