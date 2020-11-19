William "Buck" Timmins
Mitchell - William 'Buck' Milton Timmins III of Mitchell, SD passed away at home due to complications of Covid-19 Monday, November 16, 2020. Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, a private graveside was held on Friday, November 20 in Graceland Cemetery. The graveside may be viewed at www.willfuneralchapel.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, when it is safe.
Buck is survived by his wife, Nanci, sons Will, Minneapolis, and Nick, Mitchell, and his beloved grandchildren, Stella, and Jack; siblings, Mary (Robert) Wilson, Omaha, NE and Terry (Judy) Timmins, Mitchell, SD; sister and brother in laws Pam and Grant Uecker, Mitchell; Leslie and Vincent Bruzzese, Staten Island, NY; Rick and Renee Brodeen, Las Vegas, NV; Peg and Mark Hartung, Dallas, TX; Barb and Randy Lutmer, Louisville, KY; Cathy Brodeen,Avon; Cynthia and Brook McBride, Seattle WA and an abundance of well-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Alice Timmins; his in-laws Clair and Jocelyn Brodeen, Brother-in Law, Jackson Brodeen, and Great Nephew Peyton Sears.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to LifeQuest or the Abbott House.
For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com