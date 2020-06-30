Willie Wiebe
Willie Wiebe

Canton,SD - Wilfred F. "Willie" Wiebe, age 84, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Canton Hiawatha Heights. A private family burial took place Wednesday July 1, 2020 with immediate family. www.andersonandsonsfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
