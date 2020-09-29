1/
Willis "Bill" Madetzke
Willis "Bill" Madetzke

Jasper, MN - Willis "Bill" Madetzke, age 81, of Jasper, MN, died peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone, MN. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jasper. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Jasper ELC. A link to watch a live stream of the funeral service can be found on Bill's tribute at www.hartquistfuneral.com. A graveside service open to both friends and family members will be Saturday at 3:00 PM at East Eden Cemetery near Jasper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home - Pipestone Chapel.

Please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com to sign an online registry and to read Bill's full life history.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jasper ELC
OCT
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
East Eden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartquist Funeral & Cremation Services
710 4Th St Se
Pipestone, MN 56164
(507) 825-5411
