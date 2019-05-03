|
Willus E. McGee
Sioux Falls - Willus McGee, 92, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls.
Willus E. McGee was born August 3, 1926 near Alexandria, South Dakota. He attended elementary school in Farmer, SD. He then attended Lyons High School from which he graduated in 1944. While in high school, he once scored 38 points in a basketball game.
He entered military service and served in the Marine Corp from1945 until receiving his honorable discharge in 1946. He returned home and farmed part time, working winters at John Morrell and Company as a roustabout.
On January 11, 1949 he was united in marriage with Dorothy Mae Daharsh at Woonsocket, SD. Following their marriage, Willus began farming full time. He continued to farm his entire adult life prior to retirement.
He enjoyed following his favorite sports teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, the Boston Celtics, the Renner Monarch's and any team playing against the Minnesota Vikings. He followed his son's high school games, rarely missing a game. He enjoyed playing cards including 500, pinochle, pitch and rummy. For many years, he played cards in Crooks with his friends. He also enjoyed coffee time with his friends.
Willus was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eunice; his sister, Mildred and brother, Donald. He is survived by his three children, Mike (Andrea) McGee, Steve (Jean) McGee and Shari Procopio; 4 grandchildren, Jana Link, Lance (Connie) McGee, Corey McGee and Mandy McGee; and 5 great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be at Hills of Rest Cemetery, as per Willus' request.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 3, 2019