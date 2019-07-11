Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
George, Iowa - Wilma Altena, 93, of George, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society of George, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, at 2:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa with Rev. Loren Kotman officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery of Rock Valley. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Haven.

Wilma is survived her children, Eloise "Toni" Healy of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Paul (Kathy) Altena of George, Iowa; 2 grandchildren, Christopher Scott Healy and Cory (Shelly) Altena; 2 great-grandchildren, Kinsly Altena and Keilahny Altena; brother-in-law, Louis Altena; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Vander Well and Marlene Te Slaa.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 11, 2019
