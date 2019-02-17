|
Wilma McKellips
Alcester - Wilma McKellips died on February 13, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, SD. She was 94. Wilma was born in September 22, 1924 to Henry and Myrtle (Kempton) Linduski in Sioux City, IA. She spent her childhood there, graduating from Sioux City East High School in 1942. On April 24, 1943 she married Roger McKellips in Carbondale, IL. Following Roger's military service, they lived briefly in Kansas while Roger attended the University of Kansas. In 1948 they relocated to Alcester, SD to raise their family.
Wilma's family was the center of her life. She filled her days caring for her four children, and later, following the many activities of her grandchildren. She was active in the Alcester UCC church, and enjoyed bridge club, needlework and painting. She and Roger also enjoyed many years of world travel. In 2008 they moved to Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. A special thanks to the staff there for the exceptional care they provided through the years.
Those who survive and gratefully shared her life are her two daughters, Sherran (Merlyn) Sommervold of Chancellor and Beverly Livingston of Sioux Falls; one son, Gary (Deb) McKellips of Alcester; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Roger, her parents, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Wendell Solberg, and grandson, Brian Sommervold.
Funeral services will be 1:30PM Monday, February 18th at the Alcester UCC. Visitation with the family present will be 5-7PM Sunday at the church.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019