Wilma Viet
Parker - Wilma Viet, 96 died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee, MN. She is survived by her husband Harold; 2 sons Richard (Colleen) and Philip (Maria Rosa); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Arthur James in infancy, brothers Vernon and Arnold Gortmaker, and a sister Leora Wicklander.
Graveside services will be at 10:00am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019