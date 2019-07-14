Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosehill Cemetery
Parker, SD
Parker - Wilma Viet, 96 died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee, MN. She is survived by her husband Harold; 2 sons Richard (Colleen) and Philip (Maria Rosa); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Arthur James in infancy, brothers Vernon and Arnold Gortmaker, and a sister Leora Wicklander.

Graveside services will be at 10:00am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019
