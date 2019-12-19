|
|
Rev. Wilmer VerMeer of Savage MN went to his Heavenly home on December 15, 2019, at the age of 85. Wilmer was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Barney and
Marie (Wolf) VerMeer. He attended Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, Central College in Pella, Iowa, as well as Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan, graduating in 1959 with a Master of Divinity degree. He married Joyce Schuiteman on June 15, 1956 in Sioux Center, Iowa. Together they served churches in Davis, SD (59-62), Roseland MN (62-69), Hollandale MN (69-76), Brandon WI (76-86), Morrison IL (86-94) and Colton SD (94-2000).
They retired to Savage in 2000.He is survived by wife Joyce, three sons: Barry (Linda) of Greenville, WI, Kevin (Teresa) of Savage MN, and Lincoln (Gwen) of St. Louis MO, six grandchildren: Billy, Logan, Sam (Cara), Hannah, Abby, and Mikayla, and one great-grandson Elliot. He was preceded in death by his parents. Wilmer was also a substitute teacher in both Colton and Prior Lake.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Saturday
January 4 at 1pm, with visitation 1 hour prior.
Memorials or donations can be sent to Bibles For India (www.biblesforindia.net)
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019