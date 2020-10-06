Winston Klatt
Lakeville - Winston Carl Klatt, age 74, of Lakeville, Minnesota and formerly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was born on January 30, 1946, in Buffalo, Minnesota, the son of Leo & Helen (Westphal) Klatt.
Winston was baptized and confirmed at St John's Lutheran in Buffalo, Minnesota. In high school he played football, basketball, and played clarinet in a quartet. After graduating, he attended the University of Minnesota until enlisting in the military.
Winston honorably served his Country in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany for three years, traveling often in that time.
On June 27, 1969, Winston Klatt and Gloria Gutknecht were joined in holy marriage at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church-Pelican Lake (rural B and God blessed their marriage with three children.
Winston started his employment at First Bank in the Twin Cities as a systems analyst and later transitioned into management. He then worked at Citibank in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for 15 years, before returning to the Twin Cities, working at US Bank, in 1999. During this time he was also always active in the church.
Winston liked to travel and took the family on numerous road trips across the country. He had a lively personality and enjoyed the jokes and laughter that were staples of family get-togethers. In his later years he enjoyed working at Target and socializing with coworkers and patrons alike, while also serving as a regular greeter for guests at Sunday church services. Additionally, he looked forward to taking the dog for long walks and mowing the lawn every four days on his "Deere". He collected a variety of different items including antique furniture and toys, model trains, old cars, and farm implement toys.
Survived by his loving wife: Gloria; children: Jeffrey (Krista) Klatt of Minneapolis, Christina Sailer of Aurora, Illinois and Kerrianne (Jon) Cassem of Lakeville; four grandchildren: Carson, Kaden, Lynnea, and Ethan; brothers: Randy Klatt and Johnny Klatt both of Buffalo, Roger (Carol) Klatt of Monticello, Peter (Gail) Klatt of Eagan and Woodrow "Woody" (Kari) Klatt of Howard Lake, and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Duane Klatt, sister-in-law Ginger Klatt, and his parents-in-law Arthur and Doris Gutknecht.
A Private Funeral Service for immediate family will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church-Pelican Lake (rural Buffalo, Minnesota). The Reverend Matt Ewart will officiate.
Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church-Pelican Lake (rural Buffalo, Minnesota) Thursday, October 8th from 2-5 P.M.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com