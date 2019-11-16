|
Witten Klingenberg
SF - Infant Witten Klingenberg, 9 month old son of Ross Klingenberg and Sydney Schuknecht, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Witten Daniel Klingenberg, treasured son of Ross Klingenberg and Sydney Schuknecht, beloved brother of Avery. Cherished son, grandson, great-grandson, nephew and cousin. Born January 19th, 2019 (9 Months old). A beautiful Blue-eyed, red headed baby boy who touched so many lives during his brief time spent with us. Witten experienced many hugs and kisses from his family, laughed while watching his daddy dance, loved when mommy sang to him, thrived off of Avery's presence and always smiled the biggest toothy, sly smile.
Witten surprised us last week when he decided to climb the stairs, man that was a shocker. After being born a month early, Witten worked and overcame many obstacles, he was one tough cookie. When he gained the strength in his neck and legs around 6months he was quite unstoppable. We swear, you've never seen a baby crawl so fast. His bright, curious and strong-willed personality filled every room he crawled into.
Witten will lovingly be remembered by his parents, Ross and Sydney, Sissy Avery, Grandparents Michelle Schuknecht, Ron and Kris Klingenberg, Great-Grandparents, Jim and Cathy Nelson, Glenn and Doris Klingenberg, and Uncles and Aunt; Charlie Schuknecht, AJ and Jessie Rentschler and cousin Easton Rentschler and all friends and family who cherished him so dearly. He was welcomed into Heaven by his Grandpa Daniel Schuknecht and Great-Grandparents Chuck and MaryAnn Schuknecht and Herman and Evelyn Stickling.
Our wishes are that you honor Witten by going out and living your lives full of love, laughter, silliness, compassion and being the best person, you can be.
We love you, Witty.
Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 6 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1 pm. Both will be at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 South Minnesota Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019