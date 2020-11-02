1/1
Yoshiko Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yoshiko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yoshiko Barber

Sioux Falls - Yoshiko (Arai) Barber, 84 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away October 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring or Summer of 2021, when COVID conditions allow for gatherings.

Yoshiko was born in Tokyo, Japan to Yasuji and Haniko Arai on December 16, 1935. She grew up near Tachikawa Japan and met her husband, James Barber, who was stationed at Tachikawa AB. They were married in Japan August 13, 1957. Their first born, James Jr., was born in 1960 in Tachikawa.

They moved to the United States to Chandler, MN, where their second child, Brenda, was born in 1964. Yoshiko moved with her husband, who was assigned by the Air Force to many locations, to include California, Japan, and New Mexico. They finally settled in Sioux Falls in 1974.

Yoshiko worked at Johnson Dry Cleaners as a seamstress for several years before retiring. She kept active with her love of sewing and doing home crafts. She enjoyed reading and keeping company with her "Coffee Girls'.

Yoshiko is survived by her husband, James Barber, her children James D. Barber, Jr. (Christine) and Brenda(Barber) Thompson (Todd). Sister, Mariko (Arai) Kurihara and brother Yoshiharu Arai. Grandchildren: Ashley (Barber) Enderle (Alex); Lauren (Barber) Weirich (Jon); Derek Thompson; Garrett Thompson; and Great Grandson Branson Enderle.

She was preceded in death by Father Yasuji Arai, Mother Haniko Arai and brother Haruji Arai.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved