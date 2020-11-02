Yoshiko BarberSioux Falls - Yoshiko (Arai) Barber, 84 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away October 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring or Summer of 2021, when COVID conditions allow for gatherings.Yoshiko was born in Tokyo, Japan to Yasuji and Haniko Arai on December 16, 1935. She grew up near Tachikawa Japan and met her husband, James Barber, who was stationed at Tachikawa AB. They were married in Japan August 13, 1957. Their first born, James Jr., was born in 1960 in Tachikawa.They moved to the United States to Chandler, MN, where their second child, Brenda, was born in 1964. Yoshiko moved with her husband, who was assigned by the Air Force to many locations, to include California, Japan, and New Mexico. They finally settled in Sioux Falls in 1974.Yoshiko worked at Johnson Dry Cleaners as a seamstress for several years before retiring. She kept active with her love of sewing and doing home crafts. She enjoyed reading and keeping company with her "Coffee Girls'.Yoshiko is survived by her husband, James Barber, her children James D. Barber, Jr. (Christine) and Brenda(Barber) Thompson (Todd). Sister, Mariko (Arai) Kurihara and brother Yoshiharu Arai. Grandchildren: Ashley (Barber) Enderle (Alex); Lauren (Barber) Weirich (Jon); Derek Thompson; Garrett Thompson; and Great Grandson Branson Enderle.She was preceded in death by Father Yasuji Arai, Mother Haniko Arai and brother Haruji Arai.