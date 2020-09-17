Yvonne M. Ring
Brandon - Yvonne M. Ring, 71, passed away Thur., Sept. 17, 2020. Her memorial service will be 2 PM Wed., Sept. 23 at Brandon Valley Assembly of God in Brandon. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., Sept. 22 at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include her husband, John; 2 children, Sarah (Nick) Schulz, Bennington, NE, Joshua (Yung) Ring, Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren, Phoenix, Raistlin and Fable Ring, Nicholas and Olive Schulz; and a brother, Curtis Summers, Sioux Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Yvonne to the South Dakota Lions Foundation (sdlions.org
). Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com
.