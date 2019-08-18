|
Zachary Fredericks
Sioux Falls - Zachary Blake Fredericks, age 27, passed away in Sioux Falls on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 South Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 20th at 6:30pm. Visitation with family present will begin at 4:30 PM until the time of the service and a reception will be held following the service.
Zach was born on August 15th, 1991 in Sioux Falls, SD to Teri (Peters) and Mark Fredericks. As a member of an active family of outdoorsmen, Zachary enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. He received his high school education at Lincoln High School. Zach was a caring and giving person throughout his life. One of his last acts of generosity was to start a Go-Fund-Me account on his Facebook page for his upcoming birthday, in memory of his mother, he requested donations to go to National Breast Cancer Foundation.
As a child he enjoyed his grandparents antique business and just a few years ago, he spent an afternoon with them in area shops, looking for treasures. Zach loved cars, especially the fast ones! He could and would talk to anyone and when you were in his company you wanted to stay.
Zach is survived by his father, Mark Fredericks of Sioux Falls; two brothers, Lucas Fredericks of Sioux Falls and Jarrod Fredericks of Estelline, South Dakota; grandparents, Betty and Orville Taylor of Hartley, Iowa; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Zachary is preceded in death by his mother, Teri Guenig; paternal Grandparents, Dick and Doris Fredericks and maternal Grandfather, Herbert Peters.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 18, 2019