Zeanna Halverson



Kennebec - Funeral services for Zeanna M. Halverson, 83, of Kennebec will be 1:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in Kennebec with burial in the Kennebec Cemetery at Kennebec. Visitation will begin on Thursday one hour prior to the funeral services at the church.



Zeanna May Beale was born December 18, 1936 at Presho, SD to Dale and May (Dow) Beale. She attended grade school in Presho, graduating from Presho High School in 1956.



On June 1, 1956, Zeanna was united in marriage to Lyle R. Halverson. They made their home south of Kennebec, SD where they farmed and ranched. When her children were young she would attend the kid's activities like rodeo, 4H, the livestock shows, and sporting events.



She was a member of the Kennebec American Lutheran Church, a 4H Leader, a member of the Kennebec Housing Board, and of the See your Neighbor Club. She was a founding member of the Red Hats Club in Lyman County. She worked as seasonal greeter for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.



She farmed and ranched for many years until the passing of her husband in February of 1997. It was after that, she moved into Kennebec and would winter in Mission, Texas which she did for over 20 years. She liked fishing, camping, and she especially loved dancing. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Zeanna passed away on September 19, 2020 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 83 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her children Doug (Kate) Halverson of Kennebec, SD, Dana (Monty) Gloe of Pierre, SD, Sharon (Lance) Hanson of Groton, SD, Shelley (Bob) DeMarais of Sioux Falls, SD, Stan (Heidi) Halverson of Kennebec, SD; a sister June (Harlan) Halverson of Kennebec, SD; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.



Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Lyle; three sisters Fern, Ruth, and Elsie; two brothers Dale Jr. and Jack.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store