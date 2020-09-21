1/1
Zeanna Halverson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zeanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zeanna Halverson

Kennebec - Funeral services for Zeanna M. Halverson, 83, of Kennebec will be 1:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in Kennebec with burial in the Kennebec Cemetery at Kennebec. Visitation will begin on Thursday one hour prior to the funeral services at the church.

Zeanna May Beale was born December 18, 1936 at Presho, SD to Dale and May (Dow) Beale. She attended grade school in Presho, graduating from Presho High School in 1956.

On June 1, 1956, Zeanna was united in marriage to Lyle R. Halverson. They made their home south of Kennebec, SD where they farmed and ranched. When her children were young she would attend the kid's activities like rodeo, 4H, the livestock shows, and sporting events.

She was a member of the Kennebec American Lutheran Church, a 4H Leader, a member of the Kennebec Housing Board, and of the See your Neighbor Club. She was a founding member of the Red Hats Club in Lyman County. She worked as seasonal greeter for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

She farmed and ranched for many years until the passing of her husband in February of 1997. It was after that, she moved into Kennebec and would winter in Mission, Texas which she did for over 20 years. She liked fishing, camping, and she especially loved dancing. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Zeanna passed away on September 19, 2020 at Sanford Care Center in Chamberlain at the age of 83 years. Gratefully sharing her life are her children Doug (Kate) Halverson of Kennebec, SD, Dana (Monty) Gloe of Pierre, SD, Sharon (Lance) Hanson of Groton, SD, Shelley (Bob) DeMarais of Sioux Falls, SD, Stan (Heidi) Halverson of Kennebec, SD; a sister June (Harlan) Halverson of Kennebec, SD; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Lyle; three sisters Fern, Ruth, and Elsie; two brothers Dale Jr. and Jack.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hickey Funeral Home - Chamberlain
215 South Main Street
Chamberlain, SD 57325
605-734-5272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hickey Funeral Home - Chamberlain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved