|
|
Zoell Colburn
Brookings - Zoell Colburn, from Brookings, South Dakota, died Monday, March 4th peacefully in his sleep at the age of 72 after fighting Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) for 7 years. PSP is similar to Parkinson's disease.
Zoell was born in 1947 in Madison, SD to his parents, Duane and Eunice Colburn. At the age of 2, he was diagnosed with Polio and worked for years to overcome its effects. He took up archery at the age of 8, and became the South Dakota State Archery Champion as well as placing in the National Championship that year. He was the oldest of 4 boys, and loved sports, especially basketball, baseball and track, as well as the outdoors including hunting, fishing and camping.
Zoell graduated from Brookings High School in 1965 and was President of the Senior Class. He attended South Dakota State University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. He earned a Bachelor degree in Theology at Ambassador University in 1972. He also earned a Masters of Science degree in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin University, Waco Texas in 1975.
Zoell was a teacher, coach, businessman, and agronomist. His passion was his family, his friends, and always learning how to improve the food we grow and the practice of farming.
He is survived by his mother, Eunice Colburn (Brandon, SD), his children, Corie Colburn (Englewood, CO), Nathan and Michelle Colburn(Highlands Ranch, CO) and Darin Colburn(Denton, TX), and his 2 brothers, Lorre and Vicki Colburn(Sioux Falls, SD) and Jon Colburn (Rawlins, WY).
Memorial services will be held Sunday, April 28th at 2pm at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings, SD. The address is 105 West 8th St. South. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations go to the Parkinson Association be sent to 9763 S. Laredo St., Highlands Ranch, CO 80130.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019