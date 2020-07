FREDERICKS, Bryan Lindsay Late of Bupa Aged Care Newcastle and formerly Autumn Lodge Armidale passed away 5th July 2020 aged 78 years. Family and friends are advised that a Funeral service for Bryan will be held in the Chapel of St Patricks Crematorium, Wine Country Drive Cessnock, TODAY Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 1pm. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.





