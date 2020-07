Or Copy this URL to Share

HANDEBO, Carol May 2nd July 2020 Of Queen Street, Uralla. Dearly loved Mother, Nanna, Great Nan, Sister and Aunt. Funeral service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Uralla on Monday, 13th July 2020 commencing at 10.30am followed by interment at the Uralla Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288





