DUNCAN, Elizabeth (Betty) Esther (nee May) Late of Villa Carramar Stanthorpe Formerly of Armidale NSW and Blenheim New Zealand Passed away peacefully Sunday 19th July, 2020 Aged 85 years Much loved Mother of Cheryl (dec'd), Tony, John, Stephen and Grandson Robin. Loved Nana and Great Nana. Dear Sister and Sister-in-law to Dallas, Frank, Alan, Lynda, Bob, Jimmy and Peter (all dec'd), Tommy, Brian, Richard and Chris. Fond Aunt to their families. A celebration for the life of Betty will be held at the Queensland College of Wine Tourism, 22 Caves Road Stanthorpe, 11:00 am, Tuesday 28th July 2020. To be followed by private cremation. Carnarvon Funerals Stanthorpe - 07 4681 3121 www.carnarvonfunerals.com.au