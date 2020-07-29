KELLY, Eric Dennis 24th July 2020 Of Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Wendy & Michael Jackson, Robyn & Wayne Mills, Debbie & Robert Hodson. Loved grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Aged 88 years Funeral Mass to be held at Sts Mary and Joseph Cathedral, Armidale Wednesday, 29th July 2020 commencing at 2:30 pm followed by interment at the Armidale Garden Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288





