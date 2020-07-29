1/
Eric Dennis KELLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY, Eric Dennis 24th July 2020 Of Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Wendy & Michael Jackson, Robyn & Wayne Mills, Debbie & Robert Hodson. Loved grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Aged 88 years Funeral Mass to be held at Sts Mary and Joseph Cathedral, Armidale Wednesday, 29th July 2020 commencing at 2:30 pm followed by interment at the Armidale Garden Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Armidale Express on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Piddingtons
PO Box 4424
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved