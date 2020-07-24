1/
Fay BYRNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BYRNE, Fay 17th July 2020 Of Adelaide and formerly of Barney Street, Armidale. Loving mother of Rosemary, David (dec'd), Jennifer (dec'd) and Robert. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother of their families. Aged 90 years. Funeral Service to be held at Sts Mary & Josephs Cathedral, Armidale on Wednesday, 29th July 2020 commencing at 10:30am, followed by interment at the Armidale Catholic Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Armidale Express on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Piddingtons
PO Box 4424
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved