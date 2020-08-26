1/
Kelvin Thomas John (Kel) BROWNE
BROWNE, Kelvin Thomas John (Kel) formerly of Armidale and Casino, late of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on 10th August, 2020, aged 67 years. Adored husband of Sue, much loved father and father-in-law of Christopher & Bronwyn, Kylie & Ben Dare, Tammy & Michael Friis, Sarah & Jason, Aaron & Sara, Anne & Matt and Sarah, treasured Poppy and Poppy Kel to his 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kel's funeral service to be held at The Barn, Prince Street, Grafton, TODAY (Wednesday, 26th August, 2020), commencing at 1.00 pm. The funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetery. Sharon Ross CLARENCE VALLEY FUNERALS 02 6642 7955


Published in Armidale Express on Aug. 26, 2020.
