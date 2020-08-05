SAUER, Nancy Lerene 28th July 2020 Loving wife of Doug (dec'd), beloved mother and mother in law of Greg & Sue, Neil (dec'd), Peter & Sue (both dec'd), Brenda & Pete and Liz. Much loved sister and sister in law of Bub Wittig and Dawn & Tom Ruming also Vic, Valerie and Marie (all dec'd). Loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Aunt. Aged 85 years Funeral to be held at St Peter's Cathedral, Armidale Friday, 7th August 2020 commencing at 2pm followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288





