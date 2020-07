Or Copy this URL to Share

GRIFFITHS, Norma 18th July 2020 Of Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Robert(dec'd). Loving mother of Warren (dec'd), Kaye and Bruce (dec'd) Denning. Loving Nanna of Archie, Luke, Adam and Rebecca (dec'd). Aged 98 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Armidale Friday, 24th July 2020 commencing at 2:00pm. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288





