EATHER Pamela Wray Passed away 10th July, 2020.

Late of Farringdon Close, Nambucca Heads and formerly of Armidale.

Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mark & Donna, Kathy & Rob and Lucy & Rob.

Pam will be sadly missed by all her grand children and great grandchildren.

Aged 82 Years

A funeral service will be held at Bernard Laverty's Funeral Chapel, Macksville.

On Thursday 16th July, 2020 commencing at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.

Social distancing must be adhered to.

Live streaming is available.


Published in Armidale Express on Jul. 15, 2020.
